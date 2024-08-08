StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
