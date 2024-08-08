StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

