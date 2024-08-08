StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.03.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
