StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% during the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

