StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 131,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 953,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $573,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

