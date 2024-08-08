StockNews.com Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Buy

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HNI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 217,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,902. HNI has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in HNI by 5.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HNI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in HNI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

