Stratis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $322,874.94 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $322,874.94 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.14 or 0.04263543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

