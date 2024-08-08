Stratis Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $320,543.22 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.30 or 0.04279061 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00036175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.