Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.02

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 9061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $629.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

