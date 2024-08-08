Suncor Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.47. 714,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,398. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

