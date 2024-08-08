Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

