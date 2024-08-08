Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SUGet Free Report) (TSE:SU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

