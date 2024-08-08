Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.62 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.8 %

SUN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 118,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.