Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 6,890,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,507,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

