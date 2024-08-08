Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 13,606,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,551,671. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 990,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

