Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

