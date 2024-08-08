Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.69-8.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of SMCI traded down $124.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $492.70. 18,051,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $799.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $836.31. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
