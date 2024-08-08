Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.
Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.7 %
Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 95,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.
