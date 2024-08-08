Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 30.7 %

Shares of SGC stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 337,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,857. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

