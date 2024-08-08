Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 143,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.