Sweetgreen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical volume of 4,897 put options.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 6.8 %

Sweetgreen stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 367,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $36.72.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.