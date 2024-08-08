Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 217,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,182,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $898.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Taboola.com by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

