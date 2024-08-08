Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.72 and last traded at $143.60. 14,535,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 16,017,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

