TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 1.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.60. 4,214,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,650,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.00 and a beta of 0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

