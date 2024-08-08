Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Buys $3,519,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $3,426,570.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy



Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

