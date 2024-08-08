Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Tangible has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $65.93 million and $96.72 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.96344694 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

