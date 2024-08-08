Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/2/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/25/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.
- 7/19/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/12/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/27/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/10/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.1 %
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $12,136,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.