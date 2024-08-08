Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

7/19/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2024 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $12,136,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

