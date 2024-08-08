TD Cowen Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,250,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833,022. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $113,126,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

