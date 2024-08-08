TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin 218,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6 %

TEL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

