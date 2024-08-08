Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.64). Approximately 47,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 348,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.58).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TM17. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.44).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £415.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

