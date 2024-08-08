Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telos stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 153,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $672,097.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 941,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,832.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 153,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 941,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,832.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

