Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 374.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,519 shares of company stock worth $1,292,257 in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

