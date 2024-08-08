Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $252.41 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $252.41 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 816,105,628 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

