The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Issues Earnings Results

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

