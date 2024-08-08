The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BWIN. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 431,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

