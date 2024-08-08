The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,248. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,606,174 shares in the company, valued at $347,431,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183,379 shares of company stock worth $79,577,951. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

