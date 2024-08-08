The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $46.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,183,379 shares of company stock worth $79,577,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.