The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

