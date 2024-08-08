The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COO traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.73. 339,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,839. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

