The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $0.75

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.40 to $0.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Stem Trading Down 4.9 %

Stem stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,117. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 720,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

