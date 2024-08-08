The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $330.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

