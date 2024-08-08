The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 176,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

