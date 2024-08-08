The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 396,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,281,665.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PNC traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.08. 790,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,690. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

