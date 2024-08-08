The Real Brokerage Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Brokerage in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REAX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.03. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,228 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.