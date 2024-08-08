The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

St. Joe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.6% annually over the last three years.

JOE opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,005. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

