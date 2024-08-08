The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 308,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

