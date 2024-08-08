The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.84. The stock had a trading volume of 582,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,160. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.