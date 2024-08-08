Thomasville National Bank Buys 986 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,535. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

