Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

AEP traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. 4,489,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.