Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 10,063,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

