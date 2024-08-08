Thomasville National Bank Purchases 290 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,112. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

