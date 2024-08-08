Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.