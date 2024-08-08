Thomasville National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.20. The company had a trading volume of 609,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,427. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.74.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

